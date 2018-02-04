Posted by Editor

Chiang Rai Residents Experience Vibrations from Earthquake and Aftershocks in Myanmar

CHIANG RAI – A series of earthquakes and aftershocks hit Myanmar on Saturday and Sunday with their vibrations being felt by people in several districts of Chiang Rai.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s Seismological Bureau reported that at 4.23 pm on Saturday (Feb 3), an earthquake measured at 2.1 on the Richter scale struck at the depth of one kilometer in Wiang Chai district followed by an aftershock which was felt in Wiang Chai, Muang, Mae Lao, Mae Chan, Mae Sai, Wiang Chiang Rung, Phan and Chiang Saen districts.

Several resident said they felt dizziness, saw tables shaking and glass windows vibrating. There were no reports of damage.

At 10.29 pm, an earthquake measured at 5.1 on the Richter scale was detected in Myanmar at the depth of five kilometres, about 42 northeast of Mae Sai district.

Early Sunday morning at 1.14 am, an earthquake measured at 4.0 on the Richter scale with its epicenter in Myanmar about 42 km to the northwestern direction of Mae Sai district was detected at the depth of about five km. This was followed by an aftershock measured at 2.2 on the Richter scale at 4.45 am. Their vibrations could be felt in Muang and Mae Chan districts.

At 3.42 pm, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern myanmar, about 258km west of Tak’s Mae Sot district.

