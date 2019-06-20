Chiang Rai Ready to Host Global Running Summit 2019 and Chiang Rai 2019 21.1 Race

CHIANG RAI – The Governor of Chiang Rai, Prajon Prachsakul, presided over the Welcome Global Marathon Project 2019 press conference announcing the province’s preparedness to host Global Running Submit & Chiang Rai 2019 Half marathon race from 4-7 July 2019.

Chiang Rai province has joined with the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), the Athletic Association of Thailand (AAT), the Office for the Promotion of Conventions and Exhibitions (TCEB), The Thai Health Promotion Foundation, Umay Plus and Move Asia.

The Governor said the Global Running Summit & Chiang Rai 2019 half marathon race will improve Thailand’s marathon events to be on par with international standards, in keeping with the national strategy aimed at using sports as an economic driver for cities and local communities, promoting local provinces Chiang Rai, a city endorsed by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) for global marathon events for 3 years.

The Global Running Submit 2019 will be taking place on 4 and 5 July 2019, featuring experts and running gurus exchanging their knowledge of marathon event organization, sharing insights from global marathon event organizers on engagement with local communities and sustainable development.

The Chiang Rai 2019 half-marathon event will be taking place on 7 July 2019, a new running event in Thailand in compliance with international standards in Chiang Rai the northernmost place of Thailand.

The IAAF-certified point-to-point run will allow participants to enjoy and immerse themselves in picturesque scenery and local culture, and will feature many celebrity runners.

Chiang Rai province is proud to host Asia’s first Global Running Summit 2019 and Chiang Rai 2019 21.1 race, welcoming experts and runners from around the world.