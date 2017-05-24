Wednesday, May 24th, 2017 | Posted by

Chiang Rai Put on High Alert after Bangkok Hospital Bombing

CHIANG RAI – Security officials were on Tuesday ordered to keep close watch on areas that might be at risk following Monday’s bomb attack on a Bangkok military hospital that left more than 20 people injured.

Chiang Rai’s New Governor, Narongsak Osathathananon, and national security agencies dispatched quick-response teams of Army, police and administrative officials to patrol the city and watch for suspicious activities and articles left in public areas.

Another team is monitoring CCTV camera feeds around the clock.

Staff at popular tourist attractions have been told to empty trash bins regularly so that suspicious items dropped inside could be more easily spotted.

