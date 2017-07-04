Posted by Editor

Chiang Rai Province Sets Development Blueprint for Food Industry City

CHIANG RAI – Chiang Rai province has set a blueprint for the development of a food industry city in the upper northern region in bid to promote local entrepreneurs.

Nan Provincial Industrial Office Samreang Naruenat presided over a seminar on the development blueprint for Upper Northern Food Valley 2 to improve the capabilities of entrepreneurs in food industry in Chiang Rai and other upper northern provinces, namely Payao, Prae, and Nan.

The campaign goes in line with the Kitchen of the World campaign, and ensure all developments in food industry will go in the same directions, improving the competitiveness in the world markets and ensure the country’s food security.

The creation of this blueprint is a cooperation between Mae Fah Luang University and Chiang Rai Provincial Industrial Office.

Mae Fah Luang University’s Deputy Dean Matchima Naradisorn, who is responsible for the drafting of the development blueprint, said the seminar, attended by some 70 people, paved a platform for proposals of development ideas related to the innovative food valley, and to gather public views.

By Tanakorn Sangiam

