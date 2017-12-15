Friday, December 15th, 2017 | Posted by

Chiang Rai Province Launches New Year’s Gift Basket Festival

Welcome to Vocational College for the Present and Future Year 14

CHIANG RAI – Chiang Rai provinces has launched a New Year’s Gift Basket Festival, with Chiang Rai Vocational College is hosting the province’s festival titled “Welcome to Vocational College for the Present and Future Year 14”.

The event is taking place in front of the college in Muang Chiang Rai district and is featuring a variety of fancifully decorated cakes as well as demonstrations on cake and cookie baking and other hospitality skills.

The intent of the festival is to promote the cakes and cookies produced by the college’s students who are part of a new learning approach focusing on practical application. On top of generating income for the students it is also hoped the event will promote the college and its “Chompoo Pantip” brand.

It is running until December 30 of this year.

By Itiporn Lakarnchua

Demonstrations on cake baking and decorating:

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=50765

Posted by on Dec 15 2017. Filed under Chiangrai News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen
Learning Thai with Jen