Chiang Rai Province Launches New Year’s Gift Basket Festival

CHIANG RAI – Chiang Rai provinces has launched a New Year’s Gift Basket Festival, with Chiang Rai Vocational College is hosting the province’s festival titled “Welcome to Vocational College for the Present and Future Year 14”.

The event is taking place in front of the college in Muang Chiang Rai district and is featuring a variety of fancifully decorated cakes as well as demonstrations on cake and cookie baking and other hospitality skills.

The intent of the festival is to promote the cakes and cookies produced by the college’s students who are part of a new learning approach focusing on practical application. On top of generating income for the students it is also hoped the event will promote the college and its “Chompoo Pantip” brand.

It is running until December 30 of this year.

Demonstrations on cake baking and decorating:

