Chiang Rai Province Launches Health Awareness Campaign

CHIANG RAI – The Province of Chiang Rai has launched a health campaign to involve the local people, while hoping to promote region as a model province for health services.

Deputy Prime Minister Admiral Narong Pipatanasai, in his capacity as Chairman of the National Health Committee, officiated at the inaugural ceremony of a health model campaign aimed at raising public awareness and understanding of health, as Thailand becomes an aging society.

On this occasion, the province held a forum to compile public suggestions on the drafting of a health charter, in the hope of improving public health and the availability of appropriate medication in the region.

The event also featured an exhibition showcasing health innovations and handicraft products made by senior citizens.

The province is striving to become a model city for healthcare given its suitability in terms of knowledge and equipment, in compliance with the National Health Act, B.E. 2550.

By Thammarat Thadaphrom

