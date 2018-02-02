Posted by Editor

Chiang Rai Province Gears Up for Two National Sporting Events

–

CHIANG RAI – Relevant agencies in Chiang Rai province have convened a meeting on preparations for two national sports events, at Chiang Rai City Hall.

Chiang Rai has been selected to host the 46th Thailand National Games in November this year and the 36th Thailand National Para-Games in January next year. Governor Narongsak Osothanakorn said today that national artist, Chalermchai Kositpipat would undertake design of the venue.

Chalermchai Kositpipat the artist best know for his Wat Rong Khun (White Temple) in Chiang Rai’s Phan District also attended the meeting on Wednesday.

Governor Narongsak disclosed that a center tasked with facilitating the sports events would be opened in February. The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) has surveyed major stadiums in Chiang Rai and approved a budget of 100 million baht for the renovation that is expected to take eight months.

Chalermchai said he would do his best to impress the participants and encourage the local people to be good hosts. Chalermchai spoke about his plan to allow the residents to work with local artists to decorate their neighborhoods, adding that the medals and souvenirs would be created with carefully selected materials to make them sought after items.

By Vipaporn Pooritanasarn

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments