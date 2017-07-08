Posted by Editor

Chiang Rai Province and Lao Celebrate Asalha Puja & Buddhist Lent

–

CHIANG RAI – Chiang Rai vice-governor Sakchai Wongkanit, Chiang Sean District chief officer Pinit Kaewjitkongthong and the ecclesiastical governor of Chiang Saen district have led a group of administrative officials and Buddhists to Wat Phrathat Pha Ngao to take part in a Buddhist Lent candle delivery ceremony.

The participants then traveled to Tonpheung city in Laos to present the candles to Wat Don Sawan and Wat Thong Thap Phattanaram, highly-revered temples for both Lao and Thai people. The activity was aimed at strengthening the friendship between residents of the two countries.

By Vipaporn Pooritanasarn

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments