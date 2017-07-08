Chiang Rai Province and Lao Celebrate Asalha Puja & Buddhist Lent
–
CHIANG RAI – Chiang Rai vice-governor Sakchai Wongkanit, Chiang Sean District chief officer Pinit Kaewjitkongthong and the ecclesiastical governor of Chiang Saen district have led a group of administrative officials and Buddhists to Wat Phrathat Pha Ngao to take part in a Buddhist Lent candle delivery ceremony.
The participants then traveled to Tonpheung city in Laos to present the candles to Wat Don Sawan and Wat Thong Thap Phattanaram, highly-revered temples for both Lao and Thai people. The activity was aimed at strengthening the friendship between residents of the two countries.
Comments
Powered by Facebook Comments
Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=47662
Posted by Editor on Jul 8 2017. Filed under Chiangrai News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.