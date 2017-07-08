Saturday, July 8th, 2017 | Posted by

Chiang Rai Province and Lao Celebrate Asalha Puja & Buddhist Lent

CHIANG RAI – Chiang Rai vice-governor Sakchai Wongkanit, Chiang Sean District chief officer Pinit Kaewjitkongthong and the ecclesiastical governor of Chiang Saen district have led a group of administrative officials and Buddhists to Wat Phrathat Pha Ngao to take part in a Buddhist Lent candle delivery ceremony.

The participants then traveled to Tonpheung city in Laos to present the candles to Wat Don Sawan and Wat Thong Thap Phattanaram, highly-revered temples for both Lao and Thai people. The activity was aimed at strengthening the friendship between residents of the two countries.

By Vipaporn Pooritanasarn

 

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=47662

Posted by on Jul 8 2017. Filed under Chiangrai News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen