Chiang Rai Province Adopts Active Public Relations Approach for Local Tourism

CHIANG RAI – The Provincial Public Relations Office of Chiang Rai has organized a training program for 50 members of a local Public Relations network to actively publicize the work of government agencies.

The participants were welcomed by a group of local residents from Bang San Suk Community, who put on a cultural performance depicting the history of their ancestors.

Renowned journalist Thapanee Iad-srithai was invited as a guest speaker on the first day of the training program, teaching members of the local PR network how to write a news article and how to use a smartphone to edit a video clip.

Director of the Provincial Office of Radio Thailand Thanawan Chumsaeng will be a guest speaker on the second day of the training program, teaching participants how to report news on the radio.

The governor said the program is a tool for media professionals to promote local tourism, as well as government policies in other areas.

