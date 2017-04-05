Posted by Editor

Chiang Rai Police Step up Traffic Enforcement Ahead of Songkran Festival

–

CHIANG RAI – Police in Chiang Rai City have begin stepping up traffic law enforcement ahead of this years Songkran Festival holiday.

A number of motorists have started adjusting themselves to stricter enforcement of traffic laws in the lead-up to the Songkran Festival while some are still found to be in violation.

At a checkpoint on Phahonyothin Road in the capital district of Chiang Rai, every passing vehicle was pulled over by police for inspection. Many traffic law violations were discovered, most of which were riding a motorcycle without a helmet and not carrying a driver’s license.

For now, warnings are being given to those not wearing seatbelts and riding on the back of pickup trucks. Fines will be imposed after the first three days.

Drivers of taxis and passenger vans who do not provide safety belts for their passengers will be fined 100-200 baht for each missing safety belt instead of 500 baht during the initial stage of the strict enforcement of safety belt law which began nationwide on Wednesday.

Besides safety belts which are also mandatory for private cars, police will also get tough with motorcyclists and pillion riders who do not wear crash helmets.

The strict enforcement of safety belt restriction has drawn widespread criticism among pickup truck drivers in the social media.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments