Chiang Rai Police Seize Over 500 Million Methamphetamine Pills

CHIANG RAI – Police and soldiers seized over 500 million methamphetamine pills at a checkpoint in Mae Fah Luang District, Chiang Rai Province Sunday.

Col. Suthit Sarinintin (Translated from Thai) of the Royal Thai Police told Thai Media that police officers became suspicious of a Nissan pickup truck driven by Chiang Rai Native Mr. Uthai Rojanakiri Santi.

When question of his whereabouts and travel by police officers at the checkpoint he became extremely nervous and started stuttering, causing the checkpoint officers to detain him for a vehicle search.

Upon search of his Nissan pickup officers found approximately 500 million methamphetamine pill in 3 plastic sacks in the rear passenger compartment of his pickup.

Meanwhile on June 29th, Mr. Phongphan Chaichan, 32, was arrested by drug enforcement officers who stopped him after he cleared customs at the Mae Sai Border station.

Upon a search of his bag police found 5300 methamphetamine pills and approximately 30 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine “ICE” in his backpack.

He told police that he obtained the drugs from a dealer on the Myanmar side of the border and planned to sell the drugs in Chiang Rai City.

Both suspects were charged with illegally importing restricted drugs into the country for trafficking purposes and face up to 10 years in Prison.