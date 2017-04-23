Posted by Editor

Chiang Rai Police Seize One Million Meth Pills, 2 Men Arrested

–

CHIANG RAI – Drug Suppression police arrested two men in Chiang Rai province for transporting 1 million methamphetamine tablets on Sunday.

Police said thet found the drugs hidden inside fertiliser bags in their truck.

The suspects were identified as Pisit Narongrit, 35, and Prathan Chumkaew, 25 were taken into custody for further questioning.

35 year-old Pisit Narongrit said he had been offered Bt400,000 to deliver the drugs to Songkhla, Province in Southern Thailand.

Drug Suppression Police said they had received a tip-off from an informant about the plan to transport drugs to the South in a truck, and they knew the vehicle’s license plate number.

By Kornkamol Aksorndej – The Nation

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments