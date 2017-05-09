Tuesday, May 9th, 2017 | Posted by

Chiang Rai Police Seize 2 Million Meth Pills after Three District Car Chase

Chiang Rai authorities found two million meth pills in a fertiliser bag

 

CHIANG RAI – The Royal Thai Police and army rangers chased a car through three districts of Chiang Rai early Tuesday morning before seizing two million methamphetamine pills found inside the vehicle.

The chase began just after midnight after a joint-operation team of police, rangers spotted a suspicious white Honda Jazz being driven past a checkpoint in Mae Sai district.

The driver of the car fled to Chiang Saen district and abandoned the car in Ban Doi village in Doi Luang district.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=46641

Posted by on May 9 2017. Filed under Chiangrai News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen