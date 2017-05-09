Chiang Rai Police Seize 2 Million Meth Pills after Three District Car Chase

CHIANG RAI – The Royal Thai Police and army rangers chased a car through three districts of Chiang Rai early Tuesday morning before seizing two million methamphetamine pills found inside the vehicle.

The chase began just after midnight after a joint-operation team of police, rangers spotted a suspicious white Honda Jazz being driven past a checkpoint in Mae Sai district.

The driver of the car fled to Chiang Saen district and abandoned the car in Ban Doi village in Doi Luang district.