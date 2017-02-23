Posted by Editor

Chiang Rai Police Seize 1Million Yaba Pills, 90kg of Crystal Meth and 165kg of Heroin

CHIANG RAI – Police arrested three Hmong suspects and seized 1 million “yaba” pills, about 90 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine known as “ice”, and 165kg of heroin in Mae Sai early Thursday morning.

Deputy National Police Chief Pol General Chalermkiat Sriworakhan told a press conference, Police set up roadblocks after a tip-off that drug traffickers driving a Mitsubishi sedan and a Mitsubishi pick-up truck with Phayao-registered licence plates would transport drugs from the border district of Mae Sai district.

One checkpoint was set up at Ban Sala Cherngdoi Moo 6 and another was stationed at the nearby Suanpa village’s entrance in Mae Sai since late Wednesday.

Police spotted the suspects early yesterday and managed to intercept the two vehicles on the Mae Chan-Chiang Saen Road in Tambon San Sai of Mae Chan district.

The suspects were identified as Kua Sae-yang, 26, Hur Sae-thor, 26, and Khomkrit Thanawutthichai, 18.

They reportedly confessed to be hired by a Hmong resident n their village at Bt150,000 to bring the drugs hidden in border area to a storage in Chiang Kaen district.

