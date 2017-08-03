Posted by Editor

Chiang Rai Police Lay Siege to Hotel after Suspected Car Thief Threatens them with Firearm

CHIANG RAI – Chinag Rai city surrounded the Canaan Place hotel in Chiang Rai’s Muang district on Tuesday night in an attempt to arrest 27-year-old Thanakorn Phermpan, who is suspected of having stolen a car.

Chiang Rai Police, who were accompanied by a rental car operator, knocked on the room door and when Mr Thanakorn opened it they asked him about the car.

According to police he refused to cooperate and instead pulled a pistol and fired two warning shots, and then locked himself inside the room.

Approximately 30 policemen were deployed around the hotel.

Police efforts to persuade him to surrender were unsuccessful, Relatives and friends from a local rescue foundation where he used to work were called in to help, but they were also unsuccessful.

Police said Mr Thanakorn had finally set a condition for his surrender – his runaway wife must come to meet him first.

Police feared any attempt to force their way into the room might lead to injuries or loss of life. He had allegedly threatened to open fire if police moved closer.

