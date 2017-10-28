Posted by Editor

Chiang Rai Officials Scatters Ashes of Funeral Flowers of Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Mekong River

CHIANG RAI – Chiang Rai Governor, Narongsak Osatthanakorn chaired a religious ceremony to carry the ashes of sandalwood flowers collected from funeral sites in 18 districts, to the Mekong River in Chiang Saen district where the ashes were scattered.

The ceremony was attended by 300 city hall officials, security officers, and members of the public.

The province also hosted an alms-offering ceremony and other tribute activities in remembrance of HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej who reigned over the country for 70 years.

Ethnic hill-tribes people joined in on paying respects to the late King. They had also been recipients of help from King Rama IX, who travelled through the rugged terrain to meet them and helped improve their quality of life.

“We feel deep gratitude to His Majesty, who spent his time and life travelling through rough and dangerous roads to see us and help us,” said one tribal leader, as he joined the ceremony at the province’s old airport, where a replica of the Royal Crematorium was erected for mourners.

In Phayao, tens of thousands joined in a solemn observance of the royal funeral from early morning. Governor Narong Rojanasothorn said the ashes of sandalwood flowers would be sprinkled in the province’s grand lake Kwan Phayao.

HM the late Rama IX passed away on 13th October 2016 at the age of 88.

By Thammarat Thadaphrom and Rodney McNeil

