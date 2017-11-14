Posted by Editor

Chiang Rai Officials Launch Campaign for Public to Consume more Fruit and Vegetables

CHIANG RAI – The Chiang Rai Administrative Organization, the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (THPF) and other organizations have urged the public to consume at least 400 grams of fruit and vegetables a day, in order to maintain good health.

A campaign was launched on the weekend at the “Thanon Khon Muan” Sunday market on Sankhongnoi road in the capital district of Chiang Rai.

The organizers encouraged both Thais and foreigners to eat 400 grams of fruit and vegetables on a daily basis to gain the health benefits.

The campaign was introduced to the public in response to advice from the World Health Organization which suggests that consuming the recommended amount of vegetables will keep an individual with normal health away from diseases like cancer, coronary artery disease, and diabetes, to name a few.

The organizers hoped that the event would entice members of the public to consume more vegetables and fruit to help maintain good health over the long term.

By Nuppol Suvansombut

