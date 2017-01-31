Tuesday, January 31st, 2017 | Posted by

Chiang Rai Officials Distribute Hundreds of Free Blanks as Temperatures Drop

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has indicated over 200,000 people are in need of warm clothing in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – Temperatures in Chiang Rai have continued to drop with average readings now at 15 degrees Celsius and reports from mountain villages that temperatures are as low as 9 degrees.

Many residents of the province have been forced to build fires to keep themselves warm.

Chiang Rai’s Governor Bunsong Techamanisathit asked officials to hand out 800 blankets donated by fellow citizens and private organizations to villagers to aid them in combating the cold weather.

Chiang Rai’s Meteorological Department has forecast that temperatures may continue to drop to as low as 2-4 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has indicated over 200,000 people are in need of warm clothing in Chiang Rai and has opened a center to receive donations for blankets and coats.

By Itiporn Lakarnchua

