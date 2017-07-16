Posted by Editor

Chiang Rai Native Ploychompoo Wilairungrueng Wins Taiwan Mobile Ladies Open

TAIWAN – Chiang Rai’s Ploychompoo Wilairungrueng beat local hope Phoebe Yao in a play-off to win the Taiwan Mobile Ladies Open yesterday.

Overnight joint leaders Ploychompoo and Yao shot matching four-under 68s in the final round to finish on 10-under 206 at the par-72 Tong Hwa Golf and Country Club in the Taiwan LPGA Tour event.

The 21-year-old Thai birdied at the third extra hole to secure her second professional title.

It was another achievement for the Chiang Rai native after winning her first professional title in China last year.

“I have been playing well for a while. I am better in controlling the ball,” said Plyochompoo, who turned pro four years ago.

“At the moment, I am focusing on playing in Thailand, Taiwan and China and have no plan to play on other tours,” added the Thai star, who shot five birdies (Nos.2, 4, 8, 9 and 12) against one bogey (No.10) during yesterday’s final round.

Wanchana Poruangrong closed with a 66 to finish third on 209 while Nattagate Nimitpongkul (72) was joint fifth on 211.

Chatpara Siriprakob (69) was one behind on 212 while Punpaka Phuntumabamrung (69) and Dussavi Soopimjit (73) were tied for 11th on 213.

Numa Gulyanamitta (70) and Chonlada Chayanun (72) were joint 15th on 215.

