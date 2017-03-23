Posted by Editor

Chiang Rai Meter Taxis told to Improve Services for Fare Raise

CHIANG RAI – The Provincial Office of Land Transport has organized a meeting to inform local taxi drivers of the new requirements for those wishing to raise fares.

The meeting was part of activities aimed at encouraging taxicabs in Chiang Rai to raise their income through improved services. The Ministry of Transport in early March announced a new fare rate for metered taxis in provinces outside of Bangkok, allowing drivers to charge 40 baht for the first two kilometers.

After the first two kilometers, the fare will rise to six baht per kilometer for trips up to 10 kilometers. After 10 kilometers, passengers will have to pay 10 baht per kilometer. For trips where the taxicab cannot run more than six kilometers per hour, passengers will be charged one baht per minute.

Taxi drivers planning to apply the new fare rate must first complete all the requirements specified by the Department of Land Transport. Drivers would have to adhere to a dress code, while keeping their vehicles clean. The vehicle must also undergo regular inspections by the department.

By Vipaporn Pooritanasarn

