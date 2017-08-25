Posted by Editor

Chiang Rai Man Takes Body of Shot Wife to Police Check Point to Establish his Innocence

–

CHIANG RAI – A 44 year-old Chiang Rai native Suk Khamto, too the lifeless body of his wife to a police checkpoint late Wednesday night claiming she had shot herself during an argument.

Mr. Suk Khamto told police that he drove to the police checkpoint instead of the hospital in order to establish his innocence, and that he wasn’t sure if his wife was alive or dead.

Upon checking his car Police found 44 year-old Acharaporn Wongja, lying dead across the back seat of sedan with a single gunshot wound to her chest.

Suspicious of Mr. Suk’s story, police at the Tambon Doi Lan checkpoint in Mueang Chiang Rai sent the Ms. Acharaporn’s body for an autopsy and detained Mr. Suk for questioning and to check for gunpowder residue.

Police have initially charged Mr. Suk with possessing a gun without a permit, with other charges pending after results from autopsy and gunpowder residue tests are complete.

Upon the search of the couple’s home police found a pool of blood in the bedroom, signs of a struggle, and a gun at the foot of bed.

–

Meanwhile, Rescue divers have recovered a second body from Monday’s boating accident on the Kok River in Mueang Chiang Rai.

The body of Arkom Panyarew, 35, was found on Thursday, 500 meters downstream from the spot where a long-tail boat sank on Monday evening after striking a rock midstream.

The same accident claimed the lives of Wilaiporn Intharachak, 31, and her two-year-old daughter Apitchaya.

Divers quickly discovered the mother’s body, only for the current to carry off the toddler. She has not yet been found.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments