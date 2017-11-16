Posted by Editor

Chiang Rai Man Saves Four Year-Old Boy With CPR after Drowning

CHIANG RAI – A dramatic video has emerged on Facebook of Hmong hill-tribes man in Chiang Rai frantically attempting to resuscitate a young Thai boy who drowned while playing near a small waterway.

In the video, a young Thai boy lies motionless in the dirt, his shirt rolled up, as a Hill-tribesman straddles him, firmly compressing the young Thai boy’s chest and alternatively blowing air into his lungs.

Out of camera shot his friends, speaking in a mixture of Thai and Hmong ask repeatedly whether the young Thai boy is breathing or not? About one minute and seven seconds after the video begins the young Thai boy moves his mouth.

His rescuer, who had been enjoying a drink with friends at a nearby store prior to responding to pleas for help, continues with his efforts. About one minute later the young Thai boy gasps for breath, a few seconds later he can be seen moving his head.

According to Thai television news Channel 8, the young Thai boy is about 4-years-old and is safe and recovering from his ordeal. In this instance there was a happy ending because a person trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was close by.

AEC News Today who first aired the story, tried to contacted the Chiang Rai Provincial Office for the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), and the Thai Red Cross to inquire if any recognition would be afforded to the Hmong man who saved the young Thai boy, however no response had been received at the time of publication.

