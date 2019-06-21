Chiang Rai Man Arrested With 105.9kg of Crystal Meth in Lamphun Province

CHIANG RAI – Pol Lt Gen Montri Sumboonnanont of Provincial Police Region 5 has told a press briefing that a 36 year-old Chiang Rai man was apprehended after police searched his pickup truck and found 105.9kg of crystal methamphetamine hidden behind the driver’s seat,in Lamphun Province.

36 year-old Phanuwat Yunumatphusit, 36, from Chiang Rai’s Chiang Khong district, was apprehended after police searched his pickup truck that he had parked along Lamphang-Chiang Mai superhighway near a petrol station in Lamphun’s Muang district on Wednesday night.

Pol Lt Gen Montri said a search uncovered six sacks containing 105.9kg of crystal methamphetamine aka “ICE” hidden behind the driver’s seat.

Mr. Phanuwat claimed he had been ordered by two gang members, identified only as Yia and Pao to take the drug in Mae Taeng district of Chiang Mai. He then left Mae Taeng and drove along the route to Lamphun but was caught on the way.

He told police that the two men had asked him to keep the crystal meth in his house pending an order to deliver it.

If the drug was successfully delivered, he and his gang would be paid 300,000 baht.

Mr Phanuwat was charged with having illicit drugs in his possession with intent to sell. He was later taken to Nikhom Usanakham police station in Lamphun for legal action.

Just yesterday Police arrested 2 men with 59kg of crystal meth worth an estimated Bt60 million found in the tires and secret compartments of their pickup trucks at a checkpoint in the western province of Kanchanaburi.

A team of soldiers, police and local officials manning the checkpoint stopped the two pickup trucks for ID checks and a search.

Drug suppression police told the Bangkok Post they believe the two suspects were from the same group, they were handed over to the Sangkhla Buri police station to face drug charges.

By Cheewin Sattha