Chiang Rai Man Arrested for Robbing and Stabbing Frenchman on Koh Samui

SURAT THANI – Police on the Island of Koh Samui have arrested a 24 year-old Thai man for allegedly robbing and injuring a French real estate developer on Saturday.

Mr. Pongsakorn Kaewmeesri, 24, from Chiang Rai,Province was arrested in Tambon Borphut of Samui district.

According to Police, Mr. Pongsakorn, and another suspect previously arrested, robbed a French real-estate developer while he was at home with his Thai wife, Ms. Supaporn Jaipongsai, 33, in Tambon Bophut at 2am on October 17.

Police said Mr. Pongsakorn made off with assets worth Bt200,000 after stabbing the Frenchman in his right arm.

Meanwhile, on Friday afternoon four inmates, who had been taken for trial at the Koh Samui provincial court, escaped custody after leaving the courtroom. The four managed to climb over a fence before running off through the neighboring coconut plantation and disappeared into the mountain at the rear of the courthouse.

Checkpoints were set up around the island and three police teams searched local hideouts, after several hours the four were apprehended, the Samui Times reported.

Sources: The Nation, Samui Times

