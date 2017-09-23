Posted by Editor

Chiang Rai Man Arrested for Hit and Run Causing Death After Video Shared on Facebook

CHIANG RAI – Police have arrested 38 year-old man in Chiang Rai City suspected of being the motorist seen in a widely shared Facebook video, capturing a pickup truck smashing into a motorcycle on Tuesday night, killing the passenger and severely injuring the driver.

Mr. Charnnarong Krongrab, 38, was arrested at his house in Tambon Doi Hang in the same district at 8.30pm on Wednesday night after police were able to determine the truck’s license plate number from a CCTV camera recording.

The Facebook video clip showed a pickup truck believed to be Charnarong’s striking a motorcycle carrying two people. The truck is seen pushing the bike almost 40 meters before it comes loose, at which point the pickup driver flees the scene

Motorcycle passenger Miss Netikan Taota, 20, died in hospital. The bike’s male driver, who was not identified, was severely injured.

Investigators reported Mr. Charnarong claimed he fled the scene because he was afraid the motorcyclists’ friends might attack him.

Charnarong replaced his pickup’s front bumper the next morning, but traces of the accident were still visible.

He is charged with murder, reckless driving causing death and injury, and failing to stop to help people injured in a road accident.

