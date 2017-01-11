Chiang Rai-Lao Open Second Electricity Distribution Point Between Chiang Khong and Houay Xai
The two officials also chaired the opening of the second electricity distribution point between Chiang Rai’s Chiang Khong town and Laos’ Houay Xai, which is intended to help elevate the quality of life of the people of Houay Xai and to promote sustainable economic and social development in the border area.
Mr. Sermsakul said that Thailand and Laos have been trading electricity since 1997 while both countries have been engaging in several collaborative moves to help improve the livelihood of the people of Laos.
He added that Laos has spent around 200 million baht to buy electricity from Thailand each year.
So much so, that Thailand is expecting to earn total international tourism revenue of around Bt1.62 Trillion (US$46bn) in 2016, representing a year-on-year increase of 11.68% compared to 2015.
By Kitti Cheevasittiyanon
Comments
Powered by Facebook Comments
Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=44341