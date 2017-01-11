Chiang Rai-Lao Open Second Electricity Distribution Point Between Chiang Khong and Houay Xai

.

CHIANG RAI – The Provincal Government of Chiang Rai has expanded its move to promote the Thai-Lao border economic growth at the second electricity distribution point between Chiang Rai’s Chiang Khong town and Laos’ Houay Xai.

Governor of the Provincial Electricity Authority Sermsakul Klaikaew on Tuesday joined Director of Electricite Du Laos Boun Our Syvangpheng for the official launch of PEA-ASEAN cooperation on social affairs and the environment project in Houay Xai, the capital of Bokeo province of Laos.

The two officials also chaired the opening of the second electricity distribution point between Chiang Rai’s Chiang Khong town and Laos’ Houay Xai, which is intended to help elevate the quality of life of the people of Houay Xai and to promote sustainable economic and social development in the border area.

Mr. Sermsakul said that Thailand and Laos have been trading electricity since 1997 while both countries have been engaging in several collaborative moves to help improve the livelihood of the people of Laos.

He added that Laos has spent around 200 million baht to buy electricity from Thailand each year.