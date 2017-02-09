Chiang Rai Hosts 8th East Asia Summit High-Level Seminar on Sustainable Cities

.

CHIANG RAI -The 8th East Asia Summit High-Level Seminar on Sustainable Cities, with participation from representatives of ASEAN+8 countries has concluded at at Le Méridien Chiang Rai Resort.

. Urban development and environmental experts from the ten ASEAN countries and eight dialogue partners, namely China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, Russia and the United States, are taking part in the three-day seminar to share their experiences and ideas.

The goal of the seminar is to push forward the development of cities around the world into sustainable cities, with participation from public members and all related sectors.

Mayor of Chiang Rai Municipality Wanchai Chongsuttanamanee stated that Chiang Rai Municipality has been successful in conserving the environment and maintaining the well-being of citizens, thanks to its close cooperation with concerned networks. Last year, it was granted the ASEAN Environmentally Sustainable Cities Award, being recognized as a model sustainable city.