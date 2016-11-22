Chiang Rai Governor Pays Tribute to King at Wat Chetuphon

.

.

CHIANG RAI – Chiang Rai Governor Boonsong Techamaneesathit presided over a religious ceremony at Wat Chetuphon as a tribute to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and to mark the 40th day of His Majesty’s passing.

Many people including local residents, civil servants, police and military officers attended the tribute paying ceremony. The governor kicked off the ceremony by lighting candles. He then proceeded to pay respect to the portrait of the late King.

Ten monks were invited to take part in the ceremony. Afterward, Boonsong led the crowds in a candle procession and sang the royal anthem in remembrance of the late King.