Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osotthanakon Raises Flood Alert

CHIANG RAI – The Meteorological Department has warned Thai nationwide to brace themselves for heavy rains this week and maintain caution when leaving their homes.

A return of heavy rain has led to the inundation of some areas of Chiang Rai, prompting Governor Narongsak Osotthanakon to raise a flood alert.

A downpour last night caused the Sai River to overflow its banks, swamping nearby shops and houses and making the road under the Thailand-Myanmar border bridge impassable.

Governor Narongsak Osotthanakon has asked the chiefs of Mae Sai district and Mae Sai Subdistrict Municipality to monitor the situation round the clock.

By Vipaporn Pooritanasarn

