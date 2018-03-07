Posted by Editor

Chiang Rai Governor Inspects Readiness of Chiang Rai Disaster Mitigation Center

CHIANG RAI – Governor of Chiang Rai Province, Narongsak Osottanakorn, along with 37th Military Circle Commander Maj Gen Buncha Duriyapan, observed the preparations of Chiang Rai Disaster Mitigation Center to ensure a swift response to possible natural disasters, especially involving the forecast summer’s thunderstorms in the upper region on Thailand during 7-9 March 2018.

The provincial governor said aid measures for victims call for related government agencies to ensure integrated work and the readiness for the safety of the general public, including a disaster warning and monitoring system.

The related agencies in Chiang Rai province include the 37th Military Circle, the Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, Chiang Rai Provincial Administration Office, Chiang Rai City Municipality, Chiang Rai Provincial Public Health Office, volunteer foundations and Chiang Rai provincial police station.

Meanwhile, a seminar on the prevention and mitigation of wildfires and smog has been organized after satellite imagery showed a new fire hot-spots on an agricultural field in Wiang Kaen district.

Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn, is in the process of questioning the owner of the plot about the burning activity while a discussion has been held with relevant agencies concerning plans to raise awareness of the anti-burning campaign.

