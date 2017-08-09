Posted by Editor

Chiang Rai Governor Directs Response Operations in Flooded Chiang Rai Communities

CHIANG RAI – Mountain run-offs caused by hours of torrential rain hit two communities in Chiang Rai City late Monday night, prompting the provincial governor to direct a response operation.

Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Sosotthanakorn and Sawang Momdee, chief of the Chiang Rai Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, inspected the communities at tambon Ban Du and tambon Nang Lae.

Run-off from the mountains resulted in flooding up to 50 centimeters at tambon Ban Du and tambon Nang Lae. Floodwater also caused problems at the main thoroughfare of the Chiang Rai-Mae Chan Road.

Governor Narongsak advised residents living along canals and at the base of mountainous areas to move their belongings to higher ground as heavy rain is expected until Saturday. He said provincial authorities are on standby around the clock to help people affected by floods.

