Chiang Rai Governor Awards Communities Effectively Managing Waste

CHIANG RAI – Governor Narongsak Osot-thanakorn, has awarded a number of villages and communities for adhering to government policy on waste management as part of the “Clean Chiang Rai” campaign.

Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osot-thanakorn, chaired the launch of an academic seminar on the environment also attended by his deputy Sakchai Wongkanit. The discussion focused on garbage management following an announcement by the government placing disposal practices on the national agenda and calling for all areas in all provinces to practice the 3Rs of waste management; Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.

On this occasion, the governor also handed “Waste Less Live” awards to villages and communities along with institutions such as local administrations and schools that exemplified the tenets of the government policy. A total 632 awards were given out.

By Itiporn Lakarnchua

