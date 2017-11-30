Posted by Editor

Chiang Rai Gears up to Host the 5th Amazing 10 Tribes of Mae Sai Event

CHAING RAI – Mae Sai’s District Chief, Somsak Kanakam and the District Mayor, Sailayon Srisamut today joined President of the Thai-Myanmar Cultural and Economic Association Pakaimas Viera in announcing the coming 5th Amazing 10 Tribes of Mae Sai event.

The exhibition will showcase the cultures, traditions, clothing, food and lifestyles of ethnic groups that exist around Chiang Rai province, which include Akha, Lu and Shan people.

The event will begin with a parade displaying the different clothing of the 10 tribes and include traditional activities such as Khan Tok dinners. Highlights of the event will include over 100 OTOP food vendors representing all four regions of the country and demonstrations of local wisdom, medicine and handicrafts as practiced by the tribes.

Mae Sai’s District Chief, Somsak Kanakam said that the event will underline Thailand’s appreciation of its ethnic groups and help them to preserve their cultures and traditions. It will also boost tourism to Chiang Rai and enhance ties with Thailand and its neighbor Myanmar.

Entry will be free and be open to the public from 10AM to 10PM daily – December 8th to 12th, 2017

By Itiporn Lakarnchua

