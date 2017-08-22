Posted by Editor

Chiang Rai Gears Up for Chiangrai Coffee & Taz Festival

CHIANG RAI – Public and private agencies in Chiang Rai have jointly held a press conference on the Chiangrai Coffee & Taz Festival 2017 which will take place this week.

Vice Governor of Chiang Rai Boonwet Sripuangjai said today the Chiangrai Coffee & Taz Festival is being held to honor HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej whose well being development projects had contributed to the biginnings of Thailand’s coffee and tea industries and solved the problems of deforestation in Chiang Rai.

Chief of Chiang Rai Agriculture Office Suthep Thipparat revealed that the unique taste and aroma of Chiang Rai’s Arabica coffee had led to the European Union recognizing the coffee from Doi Tung and Doi Chang as world class products in 2016.

According to Chiang Rai Occupational Promotion and Development Center, the northernmost province boasts more than 38,000 rai of coffee plantations. Between 2015 and 2016, coffee from Chiang Rai represented more than 50 percent of a total of 9,000 tons produced across the country.

Doi Chaang Coffee Original Co., Ltd. disclosed that coffee growers supplying beans to the company earned a minimum of 35,000 baht per rai. The company has now imported Gesha coffee from Ethiopia and has launched Gesha coffee products for the first time this year.

Event-goers will have the opportunity to try a variety of coffee and tea products offered by local producers. Chiangrai Coffee & Taz Festival 2017 will be held at Central Plaza Chiang Rai from 25th to 27th August.

By Vipaporn Pooritanasarn

