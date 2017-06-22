Posted by Editor

Chiang Rai English Teacher John Malone Dies after Tragic Road Crash

CHIANG RAI – A 39-year-old Irish English Teacher died in hospital following a road crash in the Chiang Rai province last night.

John Malone from Longford town died in hospital, following a traffic accident, where it is believed he was struck by a car.

Several other people suffered injuries in the collision but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

John had been working as a teacher with the The Learning Academy in Chiang Rai city for the last number of years and was well-known in the local community.

Staff and students at the Learning Acadamy said “We have lost today one of our beloved teachers, John Malone. John was at the heart of TLC team, helping in every way with his usual smile and happy attitude. You will always be in our hearts. RIP John.”

One of his former students said: ““I’m very glad that I learned so many things with you. I will appreciate them and I’m very lucky that you taught me. You are absolutely and truly a great teacher, you will always be in my memory.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed they are offering his family consular assistance and a number of people in Thailand have taken to Facebook to pay tribute to the Longford town native.

By Craig Farrell



