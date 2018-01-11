Posted by Editor

Chiang Rai Drug Dealer and Her Mule Busted With a Million Methamphetamine Pills

PHRAE – Two alleged members of a drug trafficking network from Chiang Rai have been arrested and one million methamphetamine pills seized Pol Maj Gen Panudet Boonruang, deputy commander of Provincial Police Region 5, told Thai media in Phrae.

Ms. Waronya Chailangka, 35, of Chiang Rai and her complacence Mr.Chaipisit Onchoi, 47, were caught in Phrae and Phayao provinces on Wednesday with Packages containing one million speed pills, police told a media briefing on Thursday.

Police in Phrae Province, just south of Chiang Rai stopped a white Nissan Cefiro with Bangkok license plates for a search at Nangfa checkpoint in Song district and discovered five packages containing 620,000 methamphetamine pills.

The driver of the vehicle Mr Chaipisit, told police he was hired by Ms Waronya to take the drugs from Chiang Rai to a dealer in Bangkok. He was to be paid 300,000 baht for completing the delivery and had been given 10,000 baht in advance. It was the second time he had done this.

Police said he told them Ms Waronya was traveling the same route in a grey Toyota with Bangkok license plates.

They radioed police along the road to stop her vehicle.

Ms. Waronya was caught at Mae Tam checkpoint in Phayao’s Muang district, a search of the vehicle she was driving found 380,000 methamphetamine pills in her Toyota.

Pol Maj Gen Panudet Boonruang, deputy commander of Provincial Police Region 5, said the two suspects were members of the same drug network. Traffickers were using secondary roads now to avoid being caught, he said.

By Taweeporn Sukkasem

