Chiang Rai Deputy Governor Offers Moral Support to Wildfire Fighters

CHIANG RAI – Deputy Governor of Chiang Rai Province, Passakorn Bunyalak has visited the districts of Wiang Pa Pao and Mae Suai to offer moral support to disaster prevention officials on duty in wildfire-prone areas.

Passakorn was greeted by the chiefs of local administrative organizations and firefighting volunteers. He spoke with them about the ongoing 60-day ban on outdoor burning, effective from February 12th to April 12th.

The deputy governor expressed satisfaction with their efforts and thanked relevant bodies and volunteers for creating a noticeable reduction in wildfire hot spots.

The deputy governor then traveled to a mountainous village in Si Toi Subdistrict to explain the need for the burning ban. The villagers were also asked to refrain from using field-burning practices to eliminate agricultural waste, which can also lead to accidental wildfires.

By Vipaporn Pooritanasarn