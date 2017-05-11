Posted by Editor

Chiang Rai Communities Introduce Special Activity to Honor the Late King Bhumibol

CHIANG RAI – Chief of the Chiang Rai Community Development Department, Sasithorn Intakul on Wednesday chaired the opening ceremony of the “Plook Khon, Plook Pa, Plook Kwam Dee” project, which can be translated as “the planting of people, the forest and all good deeds” project to mark National Tree Day.

The ceremony, which took place in Wiang Chiang Rung District, saw the participation of a big crowd of local people, community leaders and the young from within the province as they believe the project is an act to honor the late King, who had always called on the people of Thailand to help conserve and preserve forests. In this project, the Chiang Rai Community Development Department has organized the planting of more than 500 trees in Wiang Chiang Rung District and the release of 20,000 fish into a local swamp in the hope of encouraging local officers and residents to cherish the country’s natural resources while strengthening good relations among them.

