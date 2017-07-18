Posted by Editor

Chiang Rai Citizens Pays Respect to Memory of Princess Mother

CHIANG RAI – Some 3,000 people have attended the memorial service of Her Royal Highness Princess Srinagarindra, commemorating the 22nd anniversary of her passing.

The Governor of Chiang Rai province led some 3,000 people from local and ethnic communities to attend a memorial service honoring Her Royal Highness Princess Srinagarindra, the Princess Mother, on July 18th, Princess Srinagarindra Memorial Day.

The wreath-laying ceremony and memorial service were performed according to Lanna customs. The governor then deliver his remarks in tribute to the Princess Mother before the Princess Srinagarindra Monument at Mae Fah Luang Art and Culture Park in Chiang Rai.

Other charity activities took place, including blood drives, medical checkups, and a tree-planting activity. Mae Fah Luang Foundation has also opened Doi Tung Royal Villa and its gardens to the general public from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Admission is free of charge.

By Tanakorn Sangiam

