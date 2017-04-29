Posted by Editor

Chiang Rai Authorities Recover One Million Meth Pills Abandoned in Mae Fa Lung District

CHIANG RAI – The Pha Mueang Taskforce and police discovered a million methamphetamine pills on the roadside in Chiang Rai’s Mae Fa Lung district on Thursday night.

A squad from the The Pha Mueang Taskforce was patrolling the village of Si Lang in Tambon Mae Fa Lung and spotted a car speed away from the side of the road at 10pm.

On checking the spot, they found 10 bags, each containing about 100,000 methamphetamine tablets.

Meawhile, The Office of Narcotics Control Board, police, troops, the Industrial Factories Department, and the Customs Department destroyed 20,000kg of methyl chloride, 500kg of hydrochloric acid and 800kg of sodium carbonate.

The drug-making chemicals were seized by customs officials in Chiang Rai’s Chieng Saen district after the authorities cross-checked and the could not locate the company whose name was stated as receiver of the shipment.

Had the chemicals reached the hands of drug producers, they could have made 250 million methamphetamine pills or 5,000kg of crystal meth.

The chemicals were seized under the cooperation scheme between China, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia, Vietnam and Thailand to prevent precursor chemicals from reaching the Golden Triangle.

