Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 | Posted by

Chiang Rai Authorities Coordinate Efforts to Prevent Field Burning and Choking Haze

Farmers practice slash and burn agriculture in the belief that ashes will replenish the soil and increase the productivity of the fields.

CHIANG RAI – As burning season of burning fields, wild fires and choking haze swiftly approaches in Chiang Rai authorities are continuing work to prevent the smog in northern Thailand and prevent it’s horrific impact on the public and Tourism.

Lt. Gen. Vijak Siribansob, Commander of Royal Thai Army Region 3 and chief of the regional operations center, who has been tasked with the prevention of wildfires and haze, said that Thailand and Myanmar have been working together to solve problems by setting up directives to stop crop burning and haze from crossing the borders.

Lt. Gen. Vijak added that the two countries aimed to control the burning of fields as the haze affect the citizens of both nations.

Meanwhile, Chiang Rai’s Governor Boonsong Techamanisatit delivered an urgent policy on preventing and finding solutions to wildfires, crop burning and haze.  Assuring authorities in Chiang Rai work in close cooperation in the province, after an official ban on all burning activities from February 17 to April 17 is announced.

By Kitti Cheevasittiyanon

