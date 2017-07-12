Posted by Editor

Chiang Rai Authorities Announce Drug Seizures at Press Conference

CHIANG RAI -The seizure of 260,000 methamphetamine pills and arrested three suspects in two cases was announced at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon by Phamuang Taskforce chief Col Thongchai Mee-anant, Mae Fah Luang police chief Pol Col Boonwart Mungkarat and Mae Fah Luang district chief Kanisorn Phapiranon.

In the first case, troops arrested two suspects at a road checkpoint in Tambon Mae Salongnai at 7.30pm on Tuesday after 150,000 meth pills were found in their pickup truck.

Initially, no drug was found in the pickup but police made a double-check after a sniffer dog became restless and the drugs were found hidden in a compartment behind the front seats.

The two suspects were identified as Boon Jomkham, 35, and Phu Tal, 28. Their arrest led to another suspect, Yingyai Boonchai, a resident of Chiang Rai’s Mae Chan district.

In the second case, troops from the same taskforce patrolled the borderline in Ban Mong Kao Lang Villae in Tambon Thirdthai of Mae Fah Luang district and spotted two men carrying bags.

They left the bags and fled on foot after they saw the troops. The troops found 110,000 meth pills in the bags.

