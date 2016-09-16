Posted by Editor

Chiang Rai Authorites Crackdown on Drug Dealers after 17 Year-Old Student Writes Prime Minister

CHIANG RAI – Chief of Chiang Rai’s Wiang Pa Pao district Prasert Chidpleecheep has ordered over 80 officials to an anti-drug campaign after the discovery of 15 drug-selling locations in the district.

Many of the locations implicated local shop owners and regular employees.

The move followes a plea from a 17-year-old student in Chiang Rai who wrote a letter to the Prime Minister asking for help, as her own brother has become addicted to drugs to the point of causing physical violence.

Authorties Province wide in Chiang Rai have now commenced a new campaign to crackdown on narcotic networks since the letter was written to the Prime Minister.

In July of this year Thailand’s Secretary-General for the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) Sirinya Sithichai said that cross-border drug smuggling is still rampant and approximately 20,000 villages are still plagued by drug abuse even though more than 500 million methamphetamine pills had been intercepted while being brought into the country.

He said Thailand, Laos, Myanmar and China had joined hands to block precursor chemicals being smuggled into the Golden Triangle area for use in drug production.

A task force had also been based at Tachilek in Myanmar, opposite Chiang Rai, for this purpose.

So far, more than 500 million methamphetamine pills had been intercepted while being smuggling into Thailand.