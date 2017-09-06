Posted by Editor

Chiang Rai Artist Makes Charcoal Portrait of HM the Late King

CHIANG RAI – A Chiang Rai artist is expressing his loyalty and appreciation of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej through a coal portrait.

Suwit Jaipom, a teacher of art, is creating a portrait of His Majesty the late King using only coal on a canvas measuring 2.2 meters wide by over 20 meters in length. He is currently 99 percent ready to finish the massive piece.

He remarked that throughout his life as an artist he has always favored drawing impressions of King Rama 9 and often traced coins and bank notes as a child while he was honing his skills. His studies of the beloved monarch also allowed him to learn about the royal works and achievements as well as the philosophies of His Majesty the late King. To date, he has drawn over 500 works of art depicting the monarch.

The latest portrait is to be devoted to the Royal Cremation Ceremony of His Majesty the late King and will be entitled “In Becoming a King of Kings”. Famed artist Chalermchai Kositpipat has advised Suwit to divide the picture into two with one incorporating elements of His Majesty’s history and the other his royal works.

The piece is to be displayed at CentralWorld in Bangkok from October 1st for a period of one month. It will be unveiled with music provided by Thai flute player Thanis Sriklindee.

By Itiporn Lakarnchua

