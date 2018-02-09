Posted by Editor

Chiang Mai University Student Arrested for Stealing Women’s Underwear

–

CHIANG MAI – A second-year student attending a Chiang Mai university was arrested late Thursday night for allegedly stealing multiple women’s underpants and bras from several boarding houses in downtown Chiang Mai.

Police said Polawat Pothanak, 21, was arrested at his house in Chiang Mai’s Mae On district.

Police retrieved many pairs of panties and bras found in a black bag.

The arrest was made after Thawalrat Panthaka, 35, the manager of a boarding house near Chiang Mai University, filed a complaint with the Mueang police station that a motorcyclist was seen stealing five bras and three panties belonging to tenants in two rooms on February 4.

Police checked security camera footage around the boarding house, saw the suspect’s face and motorcycle licence plate, and tracked him down for the arrest.

He is studying at a popular university in Chiang Mai.

–

Meanwhile, A 19 year old woman has filed a complaint to the police after she discovered that her identity was being used to sell used female underwear through a Facebook page.

Miss Tunyamai Inpanya discovered that her old Facebook account had been hacked and set up to sell used underwear by someone impersonating her after a friend brought it to her attention.

She was shocked and humiliated so decided to report the case to the police to clear her name and find the person responsible.

Police discovered the Facebook page was being operated out of Bangkok and are investigating further.

Source: The Nation, CityNews

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments