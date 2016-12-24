Saturday, December 24th, 2016 | Posted by

Chiang Khong District Opens Kat Kong Kaew Street to Promote Thai-Lao Winter Tourism

The Minister viewed food and vegetables including those from Huay Sai village in Laos.

.

.

CHIANG RAI – Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul presided over the opening ceremony for Kat Kong Kaew street to promote a combined Thai-Lao tourism in winter time.

The opening ceremony of Kat Kong Kaew street was held by Chiang Khong district, Chiang Rai Provincial Office of Tourism and Sports and the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Chiang Rai Office.

The event was attended by local villagers from nine tribes, among other members of the public.

The event features Chiang Khong cultural performances, OTOP items, food and vegetables including those from Huay Sai village in Laos.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=43979

Posted by on Dec 24 2016. Filed under Chiangrai News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen
Learning Thai with Jen