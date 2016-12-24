Chiang Khong District Opens Kat Kong Kaew Street to Promote Thai-Lao Winter Tourism

.

CHIANG RAI – Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul presided over the opening ceremony for Kat Kong Kaew street to promote a combined Thai-Lao tourism in winter time.

The opening ceremony of Kat Kong Kaew street was held by Chiang Khong district, Chiang Rai Provincial Office of Tourism and Sports and the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Chiang Rai Office.

The event was attended by local villagers from nine tribes, among other members of the public.

The event features Chiang Khong cultural performances, OTOP items, food and vegetables including those from Huay Sai village in Laos.