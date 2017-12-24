Sunday, December 24th, 2017 | Posted by

Charity Runner Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai Reaches Chiang Rai

Charity runner Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai enters P,han Chiang Rai the last province of his marathon run to raise fund for 11 public hospitals, on Saturday evening. – Photo Saiarun Pinaduang

CHIANG RAI – Singer-turned-charity runner Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai reached Chiang Rai province on Saturday evening, the last province of his marathon run, as donations reached almost one billion baht.

On Day 41 of his 2,191km charity run to raise fund for 11 public hospitals, the singer and his team left Mae Chai district hall in Phayao province at 5pm for the next stop at Ban Poo Kaeng School in tambon Muang Kham of Phan district in Chiang Rai for a distance of 10km.

Actresses Chalida Vijitwongthong and four other TV stars join Toon for the run on Saturday. – Photo Saiarun Pinaduang

Five TV stars — actresses Chalida Vijitwongthong and Chonlada Mekratree, as well as actors Naphat Srisomboon, Theeradet Methawarayut, and Yuk Songpaisarn — joined him in the run by carrying bags to receive donations from well-wishers along the route.

When arriving at Phan district at 6.15pm, the Bodyslam lead singer and his team briefly took part in an activity held at Ban Pukaeng School in tambon Mae Yen before staying overnight there.

Rocker and charity runner Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai greets supporters in Muang district, Chiang Rai province, on Sunday. – Photo by Chinnaphat Chaimon

Toon had initially planned to stay overnight either at Wat Rong Khun, also known as the “White Temple’’ in Muang district, about 50km from the school, or in downtown Phan district, about 13km from the venue. As he sustained an injury to his left hand, he and his team decided to stay overnight at the school.

Meanwhile, People in Mae Sai were preparing a warm welcome for rocker Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai, who is expected to conclude his 2,191-kilometre-long South-to-North charity run in Thailand’s northernmost district on Monday evening.

Toon was warmly welcome by some 1,000 people at Wat Rong Khun

Toon is expected to resume his run in Chiang Rai’s Muang district at about 3am on Monday, traversing Mae Chan district before arriving in Mae Sai.

He has completed 2,097km of the total distance planned through 20 provinces from Betong, the southernmost district in Yala, to Mae Sai, the northernmost district in Chiang Rai.

The plan is to reach the finishing line on Dec 25, a distance of 2,191km

According to the official website, kaokonlakao.com, donations had risen to 984.9 million baht on Saturday.

By Saiarun Pinaduang, Chinnaphat Chaimon

