Chaing Rai Governor and Execs of PTT Plc Co Ltd Oversee Planting of 3,000 Tree Saplings

CHIANG RAI – Governor Narongsak Sosotthanakorn and executive members of PTT Plc Co Ltd have jointly planted 3,000 saplings in an effort to restore the province’s forest areas.

At Doi Insee Temple, the Chiang Rai Governor and the PTT executive members also participated in the Phra Siwali Buddha statue casting in addition to the planting of saplings. Many local people could also be seen joining the event.

These saplings will help protect the natural source of water in Chiang Rai and serve as barriers in the event of a storm. The forest located in the vicinity of Doi Insee Temple, where the famous white Buddha statue is located, is considered to be the heart of the natural source of water for many people in the province.

