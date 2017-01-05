Posted by Editor

Canadian Clinton Munkittrick Identified as Koh Phangan, New Year’s Drowning Victim

.

.

SURAT THANI – Family members have identified the Canadian man who died after a New Year’s Eve party on the island of Koh Phangan, Thailand, as Clinton Munkittrick, 26, from Quebec, Canada.

Clinton was celebrating New Years Eve at Haad Rin Beach in Koh Phangnan when he and another tourist decided to go swimming in the high waves, despite a ban from Thai Authorities due to water conditions.

The two were pulled out of the water, but Munkittrick died early Sunday, police said. The other tourist was taken to hospital with injuries.

Munkittrick had been travelling with his brother Patrick in Thailand.

“Since the morning of the first of January I lived the hardest moments of my life,” Patrick wrote on his Facebook page.

As news of his death began to spread late Sunday, tributes began to pour in on social media.

A public Facebook page has been set up so friends and family can share their memories and condolences.

According to one of the posts on his Facebook, which said, “The 26-yr-previous Canadian who drowned in Thailand over New Yr’s Eve has been recognized as Clinton Munkittrick, a resident of the Japanese Townships and former scholar at Bishop’s College.”

Another facebook page said information about services for Clinton would be provided when they became available.

Munkittrick’s relatives said they did not wish to speak to public about the demise of Clinton.

A Facebook post said, “We are all dealing with so much,” the post read. “All we will say is that we are incredibly sad to have lost Clinton. He was a bright light that shone on us all. We are gathering together at this time to lean on each other and get through this difficult time.”

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments