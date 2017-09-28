Posted by Editor

Cambodian Court Sentences Briton Toby James Nelhams for Fraud

PHNOM PENH – A Cambodian court on Thursday sentenced a British man suspected of involvement in the gangland-style slaying of another Briton in Pattaya to eight months in prison for fraud.

Toby James Nelhams was one of three men sought by Thai police in the Jan 24 shooting death of Tony Kenway as he sat in his parked Porsche SUV.

Thai media reported that Kenway’s widow described him as a website designer, but that police linked him to a gambling website, among other activities, and that the suspects were allegedly involved with financial crimes.

Phnom Penh Municipal Court found Nelhams guilty of fraud but dropped charges of entering Cambodia illegally, working without a passport or work permit. It’s unclear if Thailand ever formally sought his extradition.

The Associated Press

